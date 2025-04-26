Caste census not against any community: CM Siddaramaiah slams BJP for opposing social justice efforts

CHAMARAJANAGAR : The Socio-Economic and Educational Survey is not intended to target any community, but rather aims to ensure justice for those deprived of opportunities and benefits, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said.

Speaking at the foundation stone laying ceremony of Kanaka Bhavan in Mangla, Chamarajanagar district, on Friday, Siddaramaiah criticised BJP leaders R Ashoka and BY Vijayendra for opposing the survey report.

He emphasised that true social justice has not been achieved, even after 75 years of Independence and underscored the need for such a survey to better understand the living conditions and lifestyles of marginalised communities.

“The survey was conducted five years ago, but former chief ministers HD Kumaraswamy, BS Yediyurappa, and Basavaraj Bommai did not accept it. I have now accepted the report and presented it before the cabinet,” he said.

When BJP leaders demanded reservation for backward classes in the cooperative sector, Siddaramaiah said, “You are part of the BJP, which has opposed the Constitution. Did you raise these concerns with Yediyurappa or Pralhad Joshi?”

He further accused BJP leader Rama Jois of challenging the reservation system and criticised the party for opposing the survey report. “It is unfortunate that you people clap for me and also support those who oppose the caste census report. You should stand by those who support your cause,” he asserted.

Siddaramaiah also addressed the so-called ‘Chamrajanagar jinx’, which suggests that any chief minister visiting the district loses office.