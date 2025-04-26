Karnataka to confiscate illegal layouts, launch digital land reforms after SC order, says state revenue minister

BENGALURU: Following Supreme Court directions, the Karnataka government is all set to crack the whip on illegal residential layouts by confiscating them.

On December 17, 2024, the Supreme Court had said unauthorised constructions cannot be legitimised merely due to administrative delays, passage of time or monetary investment. Post-construction violations too should trigger swift corrective action, including demolition of the illegal part and penalties for erring officials, the court stated.

On Friday, Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda said the order is applicable to only those layouts coming up now and in the future.

“All DCs have been instructed to confiscate unauthorised layouts as the Supreme Court has cracked the whip against state governments. CM Siddaramaiah has also instructed us,” he said.

“There are many violations. Layouts have been built on agricultural lands and roads are not laid as per guidelines. This cannot be tolerated,” he stressed.

On issuing title deeds to families living in hamlets such as ‘hadis’, ‘tandas’ or ‘hattis’, he said Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will hand over documents to one lakh such families in Hospet on May 20, marking two years of Congress government. Digital title deeds will be issued by converting these settlements into revenue villages, he added. By December 2025, title deeds will be given to two lakh such families, he added.