Over 23 percent of land records in Karnataka still in names of deceased owners

BENGALURU: The State Government, which has initiated a campaign to link Aadhar with Record of Rights, Tenancy and Crops (RTC), has found that over 23% of documents related to land ownership are in the names of the dead.

The government will launch the inheritance record campaign by May-end. As per the documents available with The New Indian Express, there are 4.20 crore land owners whose Aadhar numbers have to be linked with RTCs.

The revenue department has completed linking 2.25 crore land owners’ Aadhar numbers with their RTCs. Of them, 52.40 lakh owners have been declared dead as per a report.

Tumakuru district has the highest number of such cases with 5.61 lakh owners declared dead, followed by Belagavi with 4.7 lakh owners, Mandya 3.7 lakh and Kodagu and Kolar 2.8 lakh each.

The number of dead land owners is expected to increase if 4.2 crore owners’ Aadhar numbers are linked with RTCs. After the death of a land owner, his land should be transferred to his legal heirs. The government has initiated village adalats, where a designated officer from the revenue department will dispose of cases that are not in the court of law.

With Record of Rights, Tenancy and Crops still in the names of dead persons (mostly parents), the legal heirs are unable to avail themselves of many benefits, including compensation in case of natural calamities or loans from banks.