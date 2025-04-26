Pakistanis in Bhatkal not leaving, have long-term visas: Uttara Kannada police

KARWAR, BHATKAL: While the Union Government has directed officials to cancel the visas of all Pakistani nationals, and deport them within 48 hours, the Uttara Kannada police has said it cannot send back the Pakistani nationals residing in Bhatkal and Karwar, as they are on long-term visas.

The Pahalgam terror attack which killed 28 tourists, has led to severe tensions, with the Union government directing all Pakistani nationals to leave the country within 48 hours. Pakistani citizens have started returning to their country, especially after Home Minister Amit Shah instructed all state governments to find Pakistanis and deport them.

However, the Uttara Kannada district administration has made an exception, stating that Pakistani nationals there are not leaving. “They are on a long-term visa and will not leave. They cannot be sent back,” Superintendent of Police M Narayan told TNIE.

The district has 15 Pakistani nationals, of whom 14 are in Bhatkal and one is in Karwar. Among these 15, 14 are women, while one case is pending before court. These women from Pakistan have been married to their Muslim relatives in Bhatkal. Their visas are renewed every two years. They have even applied for Indian citizenship, but so far their applications have not been considered.

Marital relationships with Pakistanis are common in Bhatkal’s Navayath community, and the government gives long-term visas to those who enter India after marriage.