BENGALURU: Officials from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) have said that the Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS)-based electronic toll collection system will not be implemented anytime soon.

The officials, who were part of a pilot study in this regard, said that absence of On-Board Units (OBU) in many vehicles and privacy concerns regarding their exact location being shared are some of the reasons for this decision. It may take a few years for the launch of the satellite-based toll collection system.

An NHAI official said they selected Bengaluru-Mysuru access-controlled highway and Panipat-Hisar highway in Haryana last year for the pilot study along with the FASTag facility. “Compared to the existing toll collection facility, GNSS-based system will only collect the fee based on the distance travelled. OBUs will send signals when the vehicles enter and exit the geo-fence of the highway.

Based on the distance travelled, the toll will be deducted/collected. A stretch of Bengaluru-Mysuru highway was selected and geo-fenced for the study. A report was submitted to NHAI officials after conducting the study last year,” the official said. He said the project could not be implemented anytime soon because only a few vehicles have OBUs.

All vehicles should have OBUs. Privacy concerns regarding vehicle’s exact location being shared should be addressed. “So FASTag-based toll collection will continue,” he said.

He said NHAI will soon introduce Automatic Number Plate Recognition-based barrier-less tolling system in select toll booths.