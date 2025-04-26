Somanna calls for fresh caste survey, demands Siddaramaiah withdraw current report

Union Minister of State for Railways and Jal Shakti V Somanna has demanded that the state government conduct a fresh survey on castes in Karnataka. He demanded Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to withdraw the the existing caste census report. Speaking to reporters on Friday, Somanna said the Socio-Economic and Educational Survey report is not done transparently.

“There is a need for a fresh survey. The state government is playing with the sentiments of people through this report,” he said.

Somanna said that while the then chairperson of the Backward Classes Commission, H Kantharaju, did not sign the report, the present report is same as the Kantharaju Commission’s report.

He demanded that Siddaramaiah conduct the survey scientifically. When asked about a second airport for Bengaluru, Somanna indirectly pointed out that even New Delhi has just one airport, with three terminals. “If all the terminals are at one place, it will be easier for passengers,” he opined.

Meanwhile, the Yeshwanthpur and Cantonment railway stations are being redeveloped. Somanna said they want four railway terminals in four directions in Bengaluru, including one near Kempegowda International Airport. The Centre will implement it.