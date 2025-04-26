Two dacoits planning second ATM heist injured in police firing

KALABURAGI: Two dacoits who were allegedly planning to loot another ATM on Saturday were injured in police firing in the early hours, after they attacked the police team that tried to arrest them.

Police Commissioner Dr Sharanappa S D, speaking to the media on Saturday morning, said that based on a tip-off, a police team traced the accused involved in the 9 April SBI ATM loot near Pujari Chowk to the Belur Cross Industrial Area on the outskirts of Kalaburagi.

"The accused tried to escape after attacking the police. For self-protection, PSI Basavaraj fired on them, due to which the dacoits Taslim alias Tassi and Sharif, both natives of Haryana, sustained injuries and fell down. They were taken into custody," the Commissioner said.

It is said that the duo was preparing to loot another ATM on Saturday.

Police personnel Manju, Firoz and Rajkumar sustained bleeding injuries in the attack and have been admitted to a private hospital. The injured dacoits have been admitted to GIMS Hospital, Kalaburagi.