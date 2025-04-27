ED arrests con woman who posed as Karnataka DyCM’s sister

BENGALURU: The Directorate of Enforcement (ED), Bengaluru zonal office, arrested con woman Aishwarya Gowda on April 24 under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). She was produced before the special court (PMLA) and was remanded to ED custody for 14 days.

Aishwarya had allegedly posed as Congress leader DK Suresh’s and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar’s sister to gain access to wealthy people, including several doctors and businessmen.

In an official release on Saturday, the ED stated that they had conducted search operations at 14 locations related to Aishwarya and her accomplices on April 24 and 25 under the provisions of PMLA.

“During the searches, various incriminating documents related to money laundering activities through movable/immovable properties and other digital devices have been found and seized. In addition to the evidence, the Proceeds of Crime in the form of cash of Rs 2.25 crore was also found and seized,” it stated.

Earlier, ED had initiated investigation on the basis of multiple FIRs registered by various police stations in Karnataka against Aishwarya, her husband Harish KN and others under various sections of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Bhartiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).

“In the FIRs, it is alleged that Aishwarya, Harish and others had entered into a criminal conspiracy to defraud and cheat several individuals by taking gold, cash and funds through bank accounts from them, promising a high rate of return.

However, the accused neither returned the money nor gave the promised return. They also threatened the investors with dire consequences if the matter is further pursued by claiming her proximity to various high-profile politicians,” the ED added.

Aishwarya’s custodial interrogation and investigation are in progress.