Ex-cop Anupama alleges PFI role in OP murder

MANGALURU: Anupama Shenoy, advocate and former DySP, on Saturday alleged the role of banned outfit Popular Front of India (PFI) in the murder of former DGP and IGP Om Prakash and demanded a probe by the National Investigation Authority (NIA).

Addressing a press conference in Mangaluru, Shenoy said, “Pallavi, wife of late Om Prakash, has been falsely booked as an accused by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Home Minister G Parameshwara with an intention to appease minorities. The role of Assembly Speaker U T Khader and another politician must be probed in this regard.

Pallavi in a WhatsApp group has mentioned about Om Prakash having PFI links which should be investigated. There should be a probe on Om Prakash’s links with the PFI post-retirement.

There should be a probe into whether banned outfit PFI members are being recruited into the police department. There should be a probe whether there was pressure to recruit PFI members into the department when Om Prakash was the DGP.”

“There is a lot of discussion on the mental health of Pallavi and her daughter Krithi. The present investigation is going on as per the orders of CM Siddaramaiah and Home Minister G Parameshwara.

It is reported that Pallavi has confessed that she has murdered her husband and also sent a message saying “I have killed the monster” to an officer’s wife. Pallavi has also claimed that her daughter Krithi has no role in the murder yet.

There is no eyewitness for the murder nor there is any CCTV footage. Pallavi has been made an accused only based on her statement. I suspect PFI members might have killed Om Prakash and forced Pallavi to confess and ask her to send a message to the wife of a police officer by threatening to kill her and her daughter,” she demanded.