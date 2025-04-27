Former ISRO chairman Kasturirangan’s last rites to be held with state honours

BENGALURU: The state government on Saturday announced that the last rites of Dr K Kasturirangan, former chairman of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), will be conducted with full state honours.

The noted space scientist passed away on April 25 at his residence in Bengaluru. The ISRO had said that the mortal remains of Dr Kasturirangan will be kept at Raman Research Institute till Sunday from 10 am to 12 noon for people to pay their last respects.

The family of Dr Kasturirangan said his last rites will be conducted on Sunday, after his elder son Sanjay Ranjan returns from the United States.