Karnataka HC dismisses Ranya Rao bail plea in gold smuggling case

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Saturday dismissed the bail petitions filed by actress Harshavardhini Ranya alias Ranya Rao and co-accused Tarun Konduru Raju, who were arrested by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) in connection with a gold smuggling case. Justice S Vishwajith Shetty dismissed their pleas, though the detailed order is yet to be made available.

The court had reserved its order earlier this week after hearing the parties. Earlier, the special court for economic offences and the sessions court had also rejected the bail petition filed by Ranya.

Meanwhile, the Conservation of Foreign Exchange and Prevention of Smuggling Activities Act, 1974 (COFEPOSA), has been invoked against Ranya. The Central Economic Intelligence Bureau (CEIB), a nodal agency under the Ministry of Finance, invoked the COFEPOSA Act against her and other accused as per the recommendation of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), which is probing the case.

The DRI had seized gold bars worth Rs 12.56 crore from Ranya at Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru on March 3. Later, Tarun was arrested in connection with the case. Both are currently lodged at the Bengaluru Central Prison in Parappana Agrahara.