Kins of two deceased KSRTC staffers get Rs 1 crore each

BENGALURU: For the first time, the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) paid a compensation of Rs 25 lakh to an employee who lost his right leg in an accident. This apart, the bus corporation paid Rs 1 crore each to two dependents of deceased employees under the Sarige Suraksha scheme. The transport utility also paid Rs 10 lakh each to 31 dependents of deceased employees, totalling Rs 3.10 crore, under the family welfare compensation scheme.

Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy and KSRTC vice-chairman Mohammed Rizwan Nawab distributed the compensation cheques under to the dependents on Saturday.

Reddy said, “The bus corporation is in a good position today because of the staff who work day and night. It is the responsibility of the corporation to take care of the families of deceased employees. In this regard, 1,000 jobs were given to the dependents on compassionate grounds in all four corporations.”

He advised the families to utilise the compensation for their children’s education, house construction and other works and not loan the money to anyone in the hope of getting interest. He said to protect the health of the workers, the KSRTC Arogya scheme has also been implemented, enabling them to get cashless treatment at more than 300 hospitals across the state. To date, more than 56,000 staff/dependents have received treatment under this scheme.

Sunilkumar B D, a driver-cum-conductor of Arkalgudu depot, Hassan division, who lost his right leg in a collision with a lorry near the Kunigal bypass on March 25 last year, received a compensation of Rs 25 lakh. The corporation also bore his full medical expenditure of Rs 4.85 lakh. He has been provided with light duty as a technical assistant.