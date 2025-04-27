Won’t back war, will ask Pakistanis to leave Karnataka: CM Siddaramaiah

MYSURU/BENGALURU : Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said here on Saturday that the state government will cooperate with the Centre and direct Pakistan nationals to leave the state. “There is no information on the exact number of Pakistanis staying in the state. There may be quite a good number in Bengaluru. We will follow the Centre’s directions and act,” he said.

Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara said in Bengaluru that the state government is collecting information about Pakistanis living in the state and they will be sent back to their country as per directions issued by the Union Government.

Siddaramaiah, however, felt there is no need for a war with Pakistan. “We are for peace. The focus, however, should be stepping up security. The Union government betrayed people by failing to beef up security in Kashmir. It is sad that people went to Kashmir believing that security measures are in place. These are just slogans and not found on the ground. The Centre has admitted to the security lapse. Can it bring back the lives of 26 people,” he asked.