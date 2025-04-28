CM Siddaramaiah’s remark unfortunate, shameful, says BJP

BENGALURU: Opposition parties have slammed Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for reportedly stating that “there is no need to wage a war against Pakistan”, terming the remark “unfortunate”.

Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly and BJP leader R Ashoka said at such a sensitive time in the country, Siddaramaiah is acting like a “puppet of Pakistan”. He sarcastically remarked that Siddaramaiah should get the ‘Pakistan Rathna’.

Ashoka also slammed Excise Minister RD Thimmapur for allegedly stating in Bagalkot that the attackers would not have asked the victim’s religion before killing them. Former CM and Belagavi MP Jagadish Shettar said,

“Siddaramaiah seems more interested in becoming popular in Pakistan. It would be better if he moved there next. Decisions about war or peace are the prerogative of the central government.

The CM’s comments are shameful and an insult to the nation.” Condemning Siddaramaiah, BJP state president BY Vijayendra questioned him over his statement that the RSS did not take part in the freedom struggle.

He asked the CM to release documents showing what all struggles he took part in before entering politics. It can be noted that a section of Pakistani media highlighted Siddaramaiah’s remark made in the backdrop of the Pahalgam terror attack.