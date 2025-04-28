Congress MLAs move privilege motion against BJP MLA Harish Poonja over remarks against Speaker

MANGALURU: Several Congress MLAs have moved a privilege motion against BJP MLA Harish Poonja of Belthangady constituency over the latter’s alleged disparaging remarks against Legislative Assembly Speaker UT Khader.

The speaker confirmed this at a press meet here on Sunday. Poonja had made the controversial remarks while commenting on the suspension of BJP MLAs during the last legislative session. Khader said that the privilege committee will analyse the evidence, including the video footage, before taking a call.

“The committee will check whether his statements are in sync with the constitution or not. They will also seek explanation with regard to the context in which the MLA made the statements. It is up to the committee to take a final call,” he said.

The speaker expressed concern about legislators making such statements for the sake of media attention. “One does not become an MLA just by winning an election. The official status of MLA is granted only after taking the constitutional oath. Therefore, MLAs must align their statements with constitutional principles, regardless of public support,” he said.

On the suspension of 18 BJP MLAs, he said opposition leaders had met him to discuss the issue. However, he said since the decision was taken inside the legislature, he alone cannot revoke their suspension.

On tension between India and Pakistan, Khader stressed the need for unity within the country. “Anti-nationals engage in terrorist activities only to break the unity and weaken the country. We should not allow this to happen. We need to unite to fight those anti-national forces,” he said.