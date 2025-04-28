Former ISRO chief Kasturirangan cremated with full state honours

BENGALURU: Former Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Chairman Dr Krishnaswamy Kasturirangan, 84, was cremated with full state honours on Sunday.

Dr Kasturirangan passed away at his residence in Bengaluru on April 25. His mortal remains were kept at the Raman Research Institute (RRI), where dignitaries including Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Union Ministers, eminent scientists, and the general public gathered to pay their respects. The former ISRO chief is survived by his sons, Rajesh Rangan and Sanjay Rangan, who shared their personal memories of him.

“He was not just a loving and caring father but also a huge motivator for my brother and me. Despite his demanding schedule, he found a way to balance work and family. My mother did most of the caregiving, but dad was the one who would step in whenever she needed us to do something,” Rajesh told The New Indian Express.

“Dad was always very considerate, though sometimes he had to be reminded he was not just the director of ISRO, but also our father,” Rajesh recalled.

Sanjay shared that his father was strict and had high standards, particularly when it came to academics and future planning.

“He was very family-oriented, with a strong sense of tradition. He knew the importance of education and foresaw how engineering would be a key field in the future. He always kept himself updated with the changing times, especially when it came to modern-day education.