Former ISRO chief Kasturirangan cremated with full state honours

BENGALURU: Former Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Chairman Dr Krishnaswamy Kasturirangan, 84, was cremated with full state honours on Sunday.
Dr Kasturirangan passed away at his residence in Bengaluru on April 25. His mortal remains were kept at the Raman Research Institute (RRI), where dignitaries including Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Union Ministers, eminent scientists, and the general public gathered to pay their respects. The former ISRO chief is survived by his sons, Rajesh Rangan and Sanjay Rangan, who shared their personal memories of him.
“He was not just a loving and caring father but also a huge motivator for my brother and me. Despite his demanding schedule, he found a way to balance work and family. My mother did most of the caregiving, but dad was the one who would step in whenever she needed us to do something,” Rajesh told The New Indian Express.
“Dad was always very considerate, though sometimes he had to be reminded he was not just the director of ISRO, but also our father,” Rajesh recalled.
Sanjay shared that his father was strict and had high standards, particularly when it came to academics and future planning.
“He was very family-oriented, with a strong sense of tradition. He knew the importance of education and foresaw how engineering would be a key field in the future. He always kept himself updated with the changing times, especially when it came to modern-day education.
But beyond his professional success, it was his relationships and the way he built connections that stood out. Those connections were his greatest asset, and his affection for people is what truly made him special,” Sanjay said.
‘He lost his voice, recovered, remained resilient’
Director of Jawaharlal Nehru Planetarium BR Guruprasad, who was previously with ISRO, recalled Dr Kasturirangan’s personal support. In 2009, Dr Kasturirangan, then a member of the Planning Commission, motivated Guruprasad to pursue a doctorate and promised to guide him.
Although Guruprasad could not meet him often owing to Dr Kasturirangan’s busy schedule, the latter directed him to the National Institute of Advanced Studies, ensuring he had the support needed. “Until I defended my thesis, I had his rock solid support,” said Guruprasad, adding that, “My doctorate is his doctorate.”
Dr K Kasturirangan’s resilience was evident even during severe health challenges. He endured a serious health setback that caused him to lose his voice. Yet, few were aware of this struggle as he made a full recovery and continued to serve, former ISRO chairman AS Kiran Kumar recalled.
Their professional association spanned nearly five decades, beginning when Kiran joined ISRO in 1975, working on the Satellite for Earth Observation programme, where Dr Kasturirangan was the project director. Over the years, Kiran witnessed Dr Kasturirangan’s rise from project director to chairman and his continued contributions to ISRO and beyond.
His immense contributions will be remembered: PM
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in the 121st episode of his radio programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’, also paid tribute to the former ISRO Chairman. “Two days ago, we lost Dr K Kasturirangan, one of the country’s greatest scientists. In every meeting with him, we discussed topics like the potential of Indian youth, modern education, and space science. His immense contributions to science, education, and India’s space program will always be remembered,” Modi said.