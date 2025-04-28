Karnataka examinations authority revises CET answer key, awards grace marks

BENGALURU: After reviewing the objections raised by candidates, the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) released the revised answer key for the Common Entrance Test (CET) 2025 on Sunday. Subject expert committees reviewed the feedback and revised the answer keys for Physics, Chemistry, and Biology. However, no changes were made to the Mathematics answer key. As part of the revision process, grace marks have been granted for a specific question in Physics paper.

Executive Director H Prasanna said that the updated answer keys were published after a thorough review of objections raised by the students regarding the initially released keys. “In Physics, one question has been awarded grace marks. In Chemistry, two questions and in Biology, one question, have more than one correct answers, including those published. However, no changes have been made in Mathematics,” Prasanna clarified.

He also mentioned that the list of marks obtained by out-of-state and border area candidates in the Kannada language examination has been published on the official website. Prasanna stressed that in order to secure a seat through CET, candidates must secure at least 12 marks in the Kannada language exam, as per the rules.