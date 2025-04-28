Karnataka to expand ragi health mix to anganwadi children

BENGALURU: To provide essential nutritional support, the Women and Child Welfare Department is in discussions with the Sri Sathya Sai Annapoorna Trust to expand the reach of the ragi health mix initiative. Currently, the Trust collaborates with the state government to supply the nutritious mix to government schools.

The plan now is to extend this programme to anganwadi children, with a special focus on those affected by Severe Acute Malnutrition (SAM) and Moderate Acute Malnutrition (MAM). Officials from the department have stated that the programme is expected to roll out by July.

Speaking to TNIE, a senior department official mentioned that the first phase of this initiative aims to cover nearly 4,000 children across districts such as Yadgir, Chamarajnagar, Bagalkot, Haveri, and Dharwad. “The department is also planning to expand the programme with an aim to cover all anganwadi centres in over a year. This expansion will significantly increase the reach of nutritional support across the state,” the official added.

Sri Madhusudan Sai, Founder of the Sri Madhusudan Sai Global Humanitarian Mission, which runs the Trust, outlined a tentative menu aimed at improving nutrition for children. “It will include SaiSure Malt Multi-Nutrient Health Mix - a ragi and jaggery based supplement designed to be added to milk.

This mix addresses essential macro and micronutrient needs and requires to be mixed with a glass of milk. Since the government is already providing milk, it will complement the government schemes, ensuring children receive the vital nutrients required for their growth and development,” he said, adding that the trust is also planning to expand the item range with products like millet chikkis and laddoos.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, during this year’s budget had announced that 25% of the cost for the nutrition programme in government schools would be borne by the Karnataka government, with the trust covering the remaining 75%. However, the Women and Child Welfare Department has not yet decided on the funding of the upcoming programme.