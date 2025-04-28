Not a single stretch was free from potholes, MP Tejasvi Surya after TCS 10K Run in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: Bangalore South MP Tejasvi Surya, who took part in the TCS 10K Run on Sunday, wrote an open letter to Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, who is also Bengaluru Development Minister, and Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath that roads in the city are pathetic and not a single stretch was free from potholes. He claimed that many runners stumbled and got injured due to the potholes.

Surya said he ran in the Mumbai Marathon two months ago and the experience was incredible. “And today (Sunday), it hurt so much to see our city like this,” he lamented.

Stating that he has written the letter not only as an MP from Bengaluru, but as an angry and disappointed citizen and participant of the race on Sunday. He said most participants share the angst. “While it was a matter of great pride to see close to 40,000 people, including some of the world’s best athletes, senior citizens, participate in the event, it was equally disappointing to witness the state of our city’s roads and public infrastructure - right in the heart of the CBD (Central Business District).”