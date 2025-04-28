Now, Kerala ginger cultivators reach Dharwad, offer Rs 1 lakh per acre

HUBBALLI/HAVERI: Ginger cultivation that has rendered thousands of acres in Chamarajanagar, Mysuru, Chikkamagaluru and Hassan districts infertile is luring farmers of Dharwad and Haveri districts, thanks to lucrative offers by Kerala-based cultivators.

Farmers in North Karnataka districts who have had problems because of rising cost of agriculture and losses due to heavy rain last year, are opting to lease out their land to ginger cultivators from Kerala. They are happy that each acre of land gets Rs 1.15-1.18 lakh for an 18-month lease. Now, villagers are queuing up to sign leases with ginger farmers.

Basavaraj Konnur, a farmer who has leased his three-acre land to a ginger cultivator at Rs 1 lakh per acre, said, “We spent nearly Rs 30,000 per acre to cultivate maize last year. Normally, we reaped 20 quintal per acre, but this time we got just 5 quintals.”

Basavraj Mundinamani, another farmer, said this year, they lost money in cultivating maize because of heavy rainfall. He was approached by a man from Kerala offering Rs 1.15 lakh per acre. As he has not been able to farm this year because of the loss, he gave away his land on lease. “All I know is his name is Ajay and the lease is for 18 months. I don’t know which part of Kerala he is from or what happens to the land if ginger is cultivated,” he said.

“Many have entered into such agreements. I need the money badly and got it in advance. Their only condition is that there should be a borewell. I got the borewell drilled at Rs 2.14 lakh. I will now earn not less than Rs 6.5 lakh,” he said.