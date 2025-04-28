Proud of heritage? Protect it

BENGALURU: While the state and Central governments are working to identify and protect heritage sites in Karnataka, the responsibility of the people, especially locals, is much bigger. Experts echo the lack of sense of ownership, respect and pride among people and government officials alike.

Recently, after a video went viral showing a meat stall at the tomb of Krishnadevaraya, the legendary ruler of the Vijayanagar dynasty, in Anegundi, the Department of Archaeology Museum and Heritage (DAMH) filed a complaint against the accused. The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) says the site is a state-protected monument. Then, how was this allowed to happen?

Madhusudhan KR, researcher and member of the Karnataka Itihasa Academy, says, “The incident came to light after videos taken by tourists went viral. A similar incident was reported from Doddaballapur taluk in Bengaluru Rural, where a 5th century Ganga dynasty stone inscription went missing, during construction of a temple’s compound wall. This cannot continue. State and national heritage should be protected.”

A bigger concern is of sites being disrespected, destroyed, defaced and damaged. “It all started with the cinema industry, which romanticized the etching of messages in stone. Now people have immortalized it. Some go to heritage sites with cameras, some others with chisels and paint. Couples started writing messages, drawing graffiti and symbols.

Just imagine, you are visiting a tombstone or a hero stone or fort, and you are greeted with a painted love note. Not just governments, even locals should come forward and take stern action to control the menace to bring such people to book. In some places, people spit on fort walls, urinate or throw food items. This is seen in areas outside fort walls and spaces surrounding them,” said an ASI official, seeking anonymity.