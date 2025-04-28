Proud of heritage? Protect it

BENGALURU: While the state and Central governments are working to identify and protect heritage sites in Karnataka, the responsibility of the people, especially locals, is much bigger. Experts echo the lack of sense of ownership, respect and pride among people and government officials alike.
Recently, after a video went viral showing a meat stall at the tomb of Krishnadevaraya, the legendary ruler of the Vijayanagar dynasty, in Anegundi, the Department of Archaeology Museum and Heritage (DAMH) filed a complaint against the accused. The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) says the site is a state-protected monument. Then, how was this allowed to happen?
Madhusudhan KR, researcher and member of the Karnataka Itihasa Academy, says, “The incident came to light after videos taken by tourists went viral. A similar incident was reported from Doddaballapur taluk in Bengaluru Rural, where a 5th century Ganga dynasty stone inscription went missing, during construction of a temple’s compound wall. This cannot continue. State and national heritage should be protected.”
A bigger concern is of sites being disrespected, destroyed, defaced and damaged. “It all started with the cinema industry, which romanticized the etching of messages in stone. Now people have immortalized it. Some go to heritage sites with cameras, some others with chisels and paint. Couples started writing messages, drawing graffiti and symbols.
Just imagine, you are visiting a tombstone or a hero stone or fort, and you are greeted with a painted love note. Not just governments, even locals should come forward and take stern action to control the menace to bring such people to book. In some places, people spit on fort walls, urinate or throw food items. This is seen in areas outside fort walls and spaces surrounding them,” said an ASI official, seeking anonymity.
Although government departments blame manpower and funds shortage for their inability to protect the sites, experts suggest the adoption of alternatives. “Citizens should be involved and made watchdogs. They should be made aware of the sites and their importance, made partners in protection and offered incentives for protecting them.
ASI and DAMH officials should also work with panchayats. In a district, if 30 per cent of sites are protected, 20 per cent are on the verge of being lost and 50 per cent have already been lost. With this being the state of affairs, a lot more needs to be done,” says Madhusudhan.
Experts say the government should now shift its focus from the already popular heritage sites of Hampi, Belur, Halebidu, Pattadakal, Aihole and Badami to lesser known destinations. But so far, it’s only been lip service.
Dr Jayasimha P, senior research fellow, Mythic Society, says the Brahmagiri region near Chitradurga is much richer and needs urgent attention. The region gains importance as around 100 years ago, Dr MH Krishna from Mysore Archaeology, under the then kings, had said Brahmagiri holds the key to questions of human evolution.
Government departments are carrying out excavation work and have found artifacts older than the Paleolithic period. Already, many important artifacts have been lost over time, and people know very little about this place. Similarly, there is a 1,100-year-old stone inscription in the Panchalingeshwara Temple in Begur temple, near Electronics City, which is named ‘Bengalura’.
Another expert working with ASI says, requesting anonymity, that while the Central government and other states are finding artifacts and heritage structures to display the glory of King Ashoka’s Mauryan Empire, Karnataka is doing nothing. “There are stone inscriptions of King Ashoka in Koppal, Maski, Brahmagiri and near Chitradurga. These show that his empire touched Karnataka and he had trade relations here. They need to be protected now, before it is too late, the expert says, adding that not just sites, even murals and ecological heritage need protection.
“In Lal Bagh (Bengaluru), the mango trees planted by Hyder Ali and Tipu Sultan are well-protected. But the same ecology in Srirangapatna is ignored. Similar is the case with the Nallur Tamarind Grove, which is a biodiversity site now. Over time, the number of trees has reduced. There are also many heritage banyan trees on village roads, which are becoming highways now. Many heritage doors, walls and windows of heritage properties, like in Lakkundi, are being lost to urbanization,” the expert points out.
DAMH officials admit that many stone inscriptions, especially hero stones, have been lost to urbanization. “People destroy the stones by using granite for foundation or in residential/commercial construction. Many such stones are being found on the outskirts of Bengaluru, Tumkuru, Ramanagara, Kolar and surrounding areas, but are being lost because of lack of knowledge about them,” the official adds.
Experts say the way ahead to protect heritage sites is for the government to get aggressive and involve people. They cite Tamil Nadu’s example of not just using archaeology to build narratives, but also as assets. This year, there are 22 excavations taking place in Tamil Nadu, but only two in Karnataka. “Excavations in Tamil Nadu are being done in the open for people to see and ask questions.
There is a guide stationed at the site to explain the works and the site. There is a people connection established there. A similar method is also adopted in Vadnagar in Gujarat, where guides tell stories during the excavations. An emotional link with people is established, which is lacking here. In Karnataka, where DAMH has started excavation works in Firozabad, near Kalaburgi – South India’s first hammam (communal bath space) and water system – the people connect is missing,” an expert says.
Meera Iyer, convener, Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH), says a lack of awareness and appreciation among people is the reason for heritage sites being in a poor condition. It is seen that wherever people realize the importance of sites and appreciate them, they are protected. The government should also be more careful in protecting them and encourage people to come forward to do so. The government should also be more judicious in utilizing funds and resources. People should also take an interest in finding out what’s around them and its importance.
GROUND ZERO SITUATION
UDUPI
Story of neglect
Prof T Murugeshi, retired Associate Professor, Ancient History and Archaeology, MSRS College, Shirva, Udupi district, says Karnataka’s coastal region has many sites. But the ASI and DAHM have totally neglected coastal Karnataka with respect to documentation, survey, protection and conservation. Only a handful of sites in this region are protected.
No Members of Parliament, MLAs or district authorities are concerned about the rich cultural heritage of this region. Important rock art sites like Buddhanajeddu, Gavali and Avalakki Pare in Udupi district, Karur, Sonda in Uttara Kannada district and Pandavarakallu near Belthangady in Dakshina Kannada, speak of the unknown prehistory of coastal Karnataka but the authorities are totally blind, Murugeshi says.
BELAGAVI
A fort in ruins
The situation in Belagavi is no different. Experts and locals point out that one of the most famous and historic forts – Kittur Fort – is in ruins. The state government has made plans to revive it and organise Kittur Utsav as an annual affair. They say the government should also give importance to lesser-known sites, including the Bhootanath Temple Complex at Killa Torgal, and ancient Ratta temples in Hooli, Degaon and Gokak, which now lie neglected.
GADAG
People unaware of importance
While Gadag is known for the famous Lakkundi temple, history expert AD Kattimani from Gadag says many historic monuments need to be saved as people in rural areas still don’t know their importance. The local administration should come forward to create awareness.
Even as excavations have started in Lakkundi and surrounding areas, there are no State or Central government officials on the ground to disseminate information on the same, say experts, adding that it is important, especially when local residents are coming forward and handing over inscriptions and monuments found inside their houses and which they worshipped.
Experts say some places inside Gadag town need more vigilance as last December, some miscreants defaced a side wall of Jodu Kalasa in Sudi village. People continue to misuse historic monuments.
KALABURAGI
Tombs damaged
Although there are over 200 historical monuments, only some are protected by ASI and DAMH sites. Many sites are encroached or neglected due to different reasons, including the Bahamani Fort and Haft Gumbaz. Efforts of the district administration to evict families living in Kalaburagi Fort have not yielded results. Miscreants have damaged some tombs situated in Haft Gumbaz premises in search of hidden treasures.
There is also lack of proper security at the 16 sites protected by DAMH. Activist Lakshmikanth says many monuments are dilapidated and unrepaired over years. Some monuments have become a place for illegal activities. Historian Shambhuling Vani urges the government to take steps to protect the monuments and make them attractive tourist spots by providing necessary facilities.
HASSAN
No protection for 50 sites
While 45 monuments (24 by DAMH and 21 by ASI) belonging to the Hoysala dynasty are protected, over 50 lie neglected. Experts say the government is showing no signs of protecting the others, including Jain Basadis, inscriptions unearthed in Belur and Channarayapatna, highlighting the works of Chandragupta Mourya and the Chola dynasty. Historian Narasimha Murthy says the need of the hour is to conserve every monument without discrimination. The state and ASI should come up with special programmes to protect monuments for future generations.
VIJAYAPURA
Home to 81 monuments
According to the ASI, Vijayapura city alone has 81 protected monuments, the second highest in India after Delhi. Yet, despite having so many ancient and historically significant monuments, only a few are protected by ASI.
While some monuments, such as Gol Gumbaz, Ibrahim Roza, Bara Kaman, Upari Burj and Malik-ek-Maidan, are well maintained by ASI, many others remain neglected, including the fort wall surrounding the city. It has been damaged at many places and even illegally occupied by people to build homes.
An ASI official questions the lack of funds for upkeep and maintenance to protect and promote several monuments. “We can issue notices to residents, but we cannot remove them from ASI property as it is tricky. We don’t get the required support from local authorities to remove encroachments,” says the ASI official.
State protected sites
800
Unprotected sites identified by state government
25,000
ASI protected sites in Karnataka: 506 (129 in Bengaluru Circle, 282 in Dharwad Circle, 95 in Hampi Circle)
(Inputs from:Prakash Samaga/ Udupi; Tushar A Majukar/ Belagavi; Raghu Koppar/ Gadag; Ramakrishna Badsheshi / Kalaburagi; BR Udaya Kumar / Hassan; Firoz Rozindar / Vijayapura)