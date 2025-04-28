Railways withdraw ban on recruitment candidates wearing mangalsutra, janivara inside exam hall after backlash

MANGALURU: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) on Monday withdraw the order which banned women candidates from wearing mangalsutra, bangles and other religious symbols inside the hall for recruitment exams.

The railway ministry has clarified that candidates wearing such items will not face any trouble during the examination process.

The ban on religious symbols during the railway exam had caused a huge embarrassment to the BJP in Karnataka, as it came days after its cadres staged intense protests across the state over some candidates wearing Janivara (sacred thread) not being allowed to write the Common Entrance Test.

In a statement, South Western Railway said the instructions were modified so that the religious sentiments of the people won't be hurt. It said that during frisking, candidates found carrying/ wearing metallic wears, religious symbols, bangles, ornaments, mangal sutra, bracelets shall be allowed inside the Examination Hall with suitable endorsement in their call letter so that invigilators shall be 'extra vigilant' for such candidates.

On Sunday, VHP had slammed RRB for this rule, stating that it has hurt the sentiments of crores of Hindus. Stating that such 'anti-Hindu' stance cannot be accepted in a Hindu majority nation, VHP leader Sharan Pumpwell had appealed to the authorities to allow candidates to write the exams with their religious symbols on.