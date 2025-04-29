Karnataka HC orders SIT probe into drone data theft, urges cybercrime unit creation

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court ordered the Karnataka government to constitute a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe a case of data theft from a private company supplying drones to the defence sector as the city cybercrime police failed to conduct a proper investigation allegedly due to the influence of a deputy commissioner of police from Rajasthan and an ACP from Bengaluru.

The court directed the state government to give life to the Cyber Command Centre (CCC) or constitute a separate wing, which could be a Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau -- on the lines of City Crime Branch, to tackle the growth of cybercrime.

Justice M Nagaprasanna passed the order, allowing a petition filed by Newspace Research and Technologies Pvt Ltd, seeking directions to constitute the SIT, alleging an improper investigation by the CEN police of North East Division in Bengaluru.

The court directed that the SIT should comprise Director General of Police Pranab Mohanty and two IPS officers Bhushan Gulab Rao Borase and Nisha James and it should be handed over the investigation immediately. The court directed that the copy of its order should be given to the chief secretary and principal secretary of the Home Department for compliance. It directed the SIT to submit the report within three months.

The court said, “It is again in public domain that the State of Karnataka recognising the huge problem of cyber crime, has in fact come up with a novel idea of a CCC, to be headed by an officer of the rank of Director General of Police. If a CCC is established to combat cyber crimes and strengthen cyber security, it would usher a new beginning of tackling new-age crime with new-age investigating centres. This is the paradigm shift that is imperative. Such CCCs should be made meaningfully functional by appropriate officers manning them. It is only then the state will leap forward to tackle the emergency and growth of cybercrime, failing which, the citizen who has been a victim of cybercrime or cyber fraud will never get justice.”