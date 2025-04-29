Karnataka HC orders SIT probe into drone data theft, urges cybercrime unit creation

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court ordered the Karnataka government to constitute a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe a case of data theft from a private company supplying drones to the defence sector as the city cybercrime police failed to conduct a proper investigation allegedly due to the influence of a deputy commissioner of police from Rajasthan and an ACP from Bengaluru.
The court directed the state government to give life to the Cyber Command Centre (CCC) or constitute a separate wing, which could be a Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau -- on the lines of City Crime Branch, to tackle the growth of cybercrime.
Justice M Nagaprasanna passed the order, allowing a petition filed by Newspace Research and Technologies Pvt Ltd, seeking directions to constitute the SIT, alleging an improper investigation by the CEN police of North East Division in Bengaluru.
The court directed that the SIT should comprise Director General of Police Pranab Mohanty and two IPS officers Bhushan Gulab Rao Borase and Nisha James and it should be handed over the investigation immediately. The court directed that the copy of its order should be given to the chief secretary and principal secretary of the Home Department for compliance. It directed the SIT to submit the report within three months.
The court said, “It is again in public domain that the State of Karnataka recognising the huge problem of cyber crime, has in fact come up with a novel idea of a CCC, to be headed by an officer of the rank of Director General of Police. If a CCC is established to combat cyber crimes and strengthen cyber security, it would usher a new beginning of tackling new-age crime with new-age investigating centres. This is the paradigm shift that is imperative. Such CCCs should be made meaningfully functional by appropriate officers manning them. It is only then the state will leap forward to tackle the emergency and growth of cybercrime, failing which, the citizen who has been a victim of cybercrime or cyber fraud will never get justice.”
The petitioner, involved in the manufacture of drones for the services, registered the crime on December 25, 2024, accusing its three former employees - Prabhat Sharma, Anirudh Putsala and Akash Patil - of stealing data and starting their own company, compromising the security of the nation. The accused conspired to steal sensitive proprietary information for the benefit of a rival firm called Lenviz Technologies, where they are now employed, it alleged.
The alleged stolen information pertains to cutting edge UAV, the complaint stated.
During the hearing, it came to light that the accused were not taken into custody despite bail not granted to them. After an interim order on March 20, 2025, the police visited Noida and arrested the accused. They later issued a notice to the accused under Section 35(3) of the BNSS to appear for inquiry, which was to be done before the arrest. The court was informed that they disappeared after the notice was issued.
Noting that the notice after the arrest is the first needle of suspicion on a fake investigation being conducted, the court appointed a court commissioner, who visited the residence of the accused, Prabhat Sharma.
The Court Commissioner reported that during the seizure procedure at Prabhat’s place, a technical staff member, Manoj, received continuous phone calls from individuals claiming to be a DCP from Jaipur and an ACP from Bengaluru.
“They tried to interfere with the operation and instructed us to vacate the premises, warning of unusual circumstances. The ACP from Bengaluru specifically enquired ‘what are you doing with a group of 12-14 people at the raid location despite being informed by DCP Jaipur to vacate the premises?” the court commissioner stated.