Karnataka SHRC headless for over a year, key posts vacant amid rising complaints

BENGALURU: The Karnataka State Human Rights Commission (SHRC), a statutory and quasi-judicial body responsible for checking and addressing human rights violations in the state, seems to be neglected by the state government. Key posts in the investigation and administrative wings are lying vacant.

The SHRC has remained headless for more than 13 months, severely affecting its functioning. The position of the chairperson, which must be held by a retired chief justice or a High Court judge, remains vacant. Currently, retired IAS officer T Sham Bhatt, a member of the commission, is serving as the acting chairperson.

Since its inception in 2007, SHRC has had only three chairpersons who collectively served for over 11 years. For the remaining seven years, the body has either been headless or had IAS officers and other members taking on additional duties. The chairperson is appointed by the Governor, based on recommendations from a committee comprising the Chief Minister, Speaker of the Legislative Assembly, Leader of the Opposition, and Home Minister.

According to sources, the SHRC has a sanctioned strength of 107 staff members but is currently operating with limited staff. Meanwhile, complaints with the commission are increasing.

Former DG&IGP ST Ramesh emphasised that the Human Rights Commission is a watchdog. “Every department and officer, especially in the police force, is monitored by the commission to ensure human rights are protected while enforcing the law, and in the discharge of duties by officers of various departments. Sometimes, officers may fail in their duty, and the commission provides succour to aggrieved citizens,” he said.