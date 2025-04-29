Mysuru Muslim clerics, organisations hold candlelight march condemning Pahalgam attack; support PM Modi

MYSURU: Muslim clerics and members of various Muslim organisations on Monday took out a candlelight march, condemning the terrorist attack on innocent people in Pahalgam.

They raised slogans against Pakistan and pressed for the immediate arrest of the assailants and carried placards against terrorism and Pakistan for creating trouble in the Valley.

The protest rally from Milad Park to the Foundation Circle was joined by onlookers and also traders.

Sir Khazi of Mysore Hazrath Moulana Mohammed Usman Shariff condemned the attack. He said the government should identify, arrest and punish the terrorists.

He said they will stand by any decision taken by PM Narendra Modi to protect the country’s borders. Former mayor Ayub Khan demanded that the government punish all those involved in the act and send a strong message to the world. He appealed to the PM to increase the compensation to the affected families and also step up security in the Valley.

Moulana Mufti Syed Tajuddin, Md Zakaulla Saheb Siddiqui, Sufi Anwaar Ahmed Saheb Nizami, Ibrahim, Umar Farooq, Moulana Ayub Ansari, Abdul Azeez, secretary, Muslim Girls Orphanage (Phulwari ), former corporators Suhail Baig, Ayaz Pasha Pandu Fairoz Khan, former deputy mayor Shafi Ahmed, Meena Bazar Merchants Association president Ilyas Baig and others participated in the march.