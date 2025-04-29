PM Modi ignoring job loss, inflation woes, says CM Siddaramaiah

BELAGAVI: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah launched a scathing attack against the Centre, blaming Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the rising prices of petrol, diesel, LPG cylinders, rice, gold, and other goods. He accused the Centre of ignoring issues such as unemployment and inflation, while misleading people with lies. He stated that the BJP’s ‘Janakrosh Yatra’ (public outrage rally) is actually provoking public anger.

The chief minister emphasised that the Congress government has introduced five guarantee schemes to help people suffering from rising prices of essentials. He accused the BJP and its ally, the JDS, of criticising people-friendly initiatives of the ruling party, and trying to obstruct programmes aimed at benefiting the common people.

Siddaramaiah called the BJP shameless for blaming the Congress for rise in prices of various commodities, and said the price rise occurred only after the Centre hiked the prices of petrol, diesel, and LPG. “Despite the low price of crude oil in the international market, the BJP has been increasing the prices of petrol and diesel.