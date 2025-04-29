Youth lynched by mob during cricket match in Mangaluru

MANGALURU: A youth, yet to be identified, was lynched by a mob of over 25 men during a cricket match held near Bhatra Kallurti Temple in Kudupu, Mangaluru, on Sunday afternoon.

Mangaluru City Police Commissioner Anupam Agrawal said, “The incident took place on Sunday evening and initially a case of mysterious death was registered. Later, the post-mortem revealed that the youth had internal injuries on his back and died due to blood haemorrhage and shock.” He added, “The mob lynched the youth following a fight over some issues. The motive is still not known.”

On Sunday, the Mangaluru Rural Police Station received information about the discovery of an unidentified body near the Bhatra Kallurti Temple. Local police, along with senior officers, visited the scene and conducted a preliminary inspection. Crime scene investigators and mobile forensic teams were also called in.

Since there were no clearly visible or serious external injuries on the body, forensic experts recommended a post-mortem examination. A case of unnatural death (UDR) with suspicion was registered at Mangaluru Rural Police Station, and the body was shifted to the Wenlock District Hospital mortuary for examination.