Caste census alone won't suffice, conduct socio-economic survey as well: Siddaramaiah tells Centre

BAGALKOTE: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday insisted that the Centre should conduct a socio-economic survey as the caste census alone will not suffice.

In a major decision, the Centre on Wednesday announced that caste enumeration will be included in the forthcoming census exercise in a 'transparent' manner.

Opposition parties, including the Congress, have been demanding a nationwide caste census, making it a major election issue, and some states like Bihar, Telangana and Karnataka have conducted such surveys in their states.

Karnataka carried out a 'social and educational survey' covering 94 per cent of the state population.

After nine years of the exercise since 2015, the then Backward Class Commission Chairperson Jayaprakash Hegde submitted the report to the chief minister in February 2024.