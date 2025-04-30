CM Siddaramaiah's slap-like gesture during Congress rally in Belagavi deeply demoralising, say cops

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah making a slap-like gesture on a senior police officer during a Congress rally in Belagavi on Monday has certainly upset the men in khaki. Senior police officers have condemned the action by none other than the head of the government. They said that the incident has “deeply demoralised” police personnel and “humiliated not just one officer but the entire police force”.

A senior officer told The New Indian Express that the act by CM Siddaramaiah has demoralised police personnel, as a senior officer of the rank of Additional SP on duty was insulted in front of his staff and thousands of people. “When police officers are not treated with dignity, it discourages honest and efficient policing.

In the future, some politicians may take similar actions, following the CM’s example. The Chief Minister may have raised his hand in a moment of anger, but things could get worse tomorrow,” the senior office said, adding that political leaders should set a good example for society.

A DIG-rank officer said that although the CM’a action was unacceptable, no case or disciplinary action could be taken by the police department, as it involved no physical assault.

A Superintendent of Police rank officer said that the CM’s reaction sends a damaging message to both the public and the police force. “After such an incident, the affected officer may undergo mental distress. What would his children and family think?” he asked.

He also noted that there have been instances where politicians have used foul language or acted out in the heat of the moment, but such behaviour sets a poor example and undermines police dignity. “If the CM felt that there was a security lapse, he could have ordered for an inquiry. His gesture in a public event attended by thousands was uncalled for,” the officer added.