Dr G Parameshwara seeks report on security lapse during Congress rally in Belagavi

BENGALURU: A day after Chief Minister Siddaramaiah faced flak for shouting at a senior police officer during a Congress rally in Belagavi, Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara on Tuesday said that he has directed the Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) to check if there was any security lapse at the event and submit a report.

The CM shouted at the officer and raised his hand after a few BJP members raised black flags when he was speaking at a Congress rally to protest against the Union Government.

“I do not have the full information about the incident. BJP Women’s Wing members entered the venue by wearing Congress shawls. They showed black flags when the CM was speaking. I have directed the ADGP (L&O) to check if there was any lapse from the department and give a report,” Dr Parameshwara said when asked about criticism over the CM’s action. On the Opposition BJP leaders asking the CM to apologise for his remarks that there was no need for a war with Pakistan, the Home Minister said the CM has already clarified that if need be they should not hesitate to go to war.

During the all-party leaders meeting in New Delhi, senior Congress leaders have already clarified the party’s stand and it is not correct for all the leaders to talk about the Pahalgam terror attack, he said. This is a national security issue and they will cooperate with the Central government, he said.

BJP slams Congress

Leader of Opposition in the Assembly R Ashoka slammed the Congress for insulting Prime Minister Narendra Modi by defacing his image and putting it on social media.

Ashoka told reporters that defacing the PM’s image is a crime. The BJP leader accused Congress leaders of indirectly supporting Pakistan. Siddaramaiah has become a hero in Pakistan and if he contests an election in Lahore, he could win by a margin of one lakh votes, the BJP leader said, and added that he might even receive a civilian award from Pakistan in the future.

On the CM shouting at the police officer in Belagavi, the BJP leader said it was an insult to the entire police department. The CM himself has sent a message that anyone can attack the police, Ashoka said.