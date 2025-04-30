Mangaluru lynching: Youth identified as Kerala native with intellectual disability; RSS, Bajrang Dal workers arrested

A 36-year-old man, who was brutally lynched by a group of 25 to 30 people, allegedly affiliated with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and Bajrang Dal in Karnataka's Mangaluru on Sunday, has been identified as Ashraf, a native of Kottakkal, in Kerala's Malappuram district.

Ashraf, who had been working as a scrap collector, was attacked during a local cricket match near the Batra Kallurthi temple in Kudupu, Mangaluru.

Ashraf's family has been staying in a rented house at Pulpally, Wayanad, for the last three years after their own house in Kottakkal's Parappur was taken over by a bank over a defaulted loan.

According to a report by Maktoob Media citing eyewitnesses of the attack, the violence began after Ashraf drank water from a group playing nearby. One of the accused, identified as Sachin T, confronted Ashraf and soon after, a group allegedly led by Ravindra Nayak—husband of BJP corporator Sangeetha Nayak—assaulted him using a cricket bat, wooden sticks and other weapons, the report said.

According to Mangaluru Police Commissioner Anupam Aggarwal, despite efforts by the bystanders to intervene, the mob continued the assault until Ashraf collapsed.

The autopsy report revealed Ashraf died from internal bleeding and shock due to deep injuries to his head, limbs, back, buttocks, and genitals, caused by wooden logs and blunt force trauma. The autopsy report also noted lack of timely medical assistance as a cause of the death.

Pointing to the negligence of the authorities, due to which Ashraf was denied immediate medical assistance, eventually leading to his death, his younger brother Abdul Jabbar was reported as saying that a mob attacked him left him to die. He said the body was left at the spot for another two hours.