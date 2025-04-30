Mangaluru lynching: Youth identified as Kerala native with intellectual disability; RSS, Bajrang Dal workers arrested

A 36-year-old man, who was brutally lynched by a group of 25 to 30 people, allegedly affiliated with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and Bajrang Dal in Karnataka's Mangaluru on Sunday, has been identified as Ashraf, a native of Kottakkal, in Kerala's Malappuram district.
Ashraf, who had been working as a scrap collector, was attacked during a local cricket match near the Batra Kallurthi temple in Kudupu, Mangaluru.
Ashraf's family has been staying in a rented house at Pulpally, Wayanad, for the last three years after their own house in Kottakkal's Parappur was taken over by a bank over a defaulted loan.
According to a report by Maktoob Media citing eyewitnesses of the attack, the violence began after Ashraf drank water from a group playing nearby. One of the accused, identified as Sachin T, confronted Ashraf and soon after, a group allegedly led by Ravindra Nayak—husband of BJP corporator Sangeetha Nayak—assaulted him using a cricket bat, wooden sticks and other weapons, the report said.
According to Mangaluru Police Commissioner Anupam Aggarwal, despite efforts by the bystanders to intervene, the mob continued the assault until Ashraf collapsed.
The autopsy report revealed Ashraf died from internal bleeding and shock due to deep injuries to his head, limbs, back, buttocks, and genitals, caused by wooden logs and blunt force trauma. The autopsy report also noted lack of timely medical assistance as a cause of the death.
Pointing to the negligence of the authorities, due to which Ashraf was denied immediate medical assistance, eventually leading to his death, his younger brother Abdul Jabbar was reported as saying that a mob attacked him left him to die. He said the body was left at the spot for another two hours.
“He never interfered in anyone’s affairs. He kept to himself and focused on his own work. Even in business, he maintained minimal interactions. No one has anything bad to say about him,” Ashraf’s father, Muchikkadan Kunjeethukutty, was quoted as saying by Maktoob Media.
According to Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara, nearly 20 people out of the 30 accused have been arrested.
Responding to questions on his own statement on Tuesday regarding the youth raising "Pakistan Zindabad" slogans, the minister said, "It is being further investigated. Only those arrested said this. Nearly 20 people have been arrested now. Police are also finding out about the person (deceased) and his origins. We have taken the incident seriously."
"Further investigations are on and there were many people who had gone to play the cricket match. They are all being questioned to gather information. Investigation is very serious,"the minister told PTI.
However, local leaders have debunked the attackers' claims as false and called it an attempt to "justify the lynching."
"The assertion that Ashraf chanted ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ is a malicious fabrication by the Sangh Parivar... This lie is a deliberate attempt to legitimize mob violence, and the Karnataka Home Minister’s failure to refute it is deeply concerning,” CPI(M) Dakshina Kannada District Secretary Muneer Kattipalla told reporters on Wednesday.
“The Mangaluru mob lynching is a grave injustice, and we will ensure justice for Ashraf’s family. No one should face such brutality,” said Kerala Opposition Leader V.D. Satheesan.
Meanwhile, an action council has been formed to "uncover the truth" behind the lynching and to "ensure justice" to the victim.
“We are determined to expose the conspiracy, identify those involved, and reveal the ideology behind this heinous act. The council will provide full legal support to Ashraf’s family. Political pressure, legal action, and public protests will be organized under the leadership of the Action Council. We are closely monitoring the actions of the Karnataka government,” Habeeb Jahan, convenor of the Action Council, was reported as saying by Maktoob Media.