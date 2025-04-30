Pahalgam terror attack: JDS will support any decision taken by PM Modi, says Deve Gowda

MYSURU: Calling the recent terror attack on tourists in Pahalgam “horrifying and inhumane,” former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda on Tuesday said that he and his party — JDS — will support any decision taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to eliminate terrorism.

Addressing the media in Mysuru, the JDS patriarch said that the armed forces have launched a manhunt to identify the terrorists behind the gruesome Pahalgam attack that killed 26 persons. Without giving many details, Gowda hinted that the Union Government will take an appropriate decision on the operations to be carried out in the Valley.

Gowda also lauded Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge for his statement that his party would support the decision taken by the PM. Gowda further said that the leaders of the I.N.D.I.A block also want the terrorists to be identified and eliminated.

Refusing to comment on the recent incident in which Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is seen making a slap-like gesture towards a police officer, Gowda said that he will not speak about the CM, his deputy, and the Congress president. “Though I keep track of political developments, I don’t comment on a few issues,” Gowda, who is also a Rajya Sabha member, said.

Gowda said that the JDS is a regional party and has an understanding with the BJP. “I want to strengthen the leadership of HD Kumaraswamy and will tour the state,” he said, adding that he will also interact with the youth under the leadership of Nikhil Kumaraswamy.