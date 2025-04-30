Spur of the moment, says Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar on CM Siddaramaiahs' slap-like gesture during Belagavi rally

BELAGAVI: On the commotion which broke out during a Congress rally in Belagavi on Monday, Women and Child Development Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar said it was unfair of the BJP activists to storm the Congress rally which was attended by over 25,000 people and create ruckus. While slamming the BJP activists for disrupting the rally, she asked, “Will the BJP leaders keep silent if the Congress activists did the same in a BJP rally? The Congress workers will not remain silent in the future if such incidents continue.”

“Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has a large section of supporters across the state. What would happen if his supporters got enraged and stormed into a BJP rally in the future?” She asked while advising the BJP activists to introspect their actions.

Defending Siddaramaiah who came under fire from all quarters for making a slap-like gesture towards a police officer during the rally in Belagavi, she said that the CM always respected the officers and people and never crossed the boundaries. She said it all happened in a spur of the moment but the CM always had concern for all classes of people.

She recalled how BJP leaders humiliated many top Congress leaders, mainly Rahul Gandhi in the Janakrosh Yatra and said the BJP leaders verbally abused Rahul both inside and outside the House on many occasions. Hebbalkar said the Congress leaders did not get provoked as the people had the right to protest in a democracy.