Sri Ganesha Sharma Dravid to get Sanyasa Deeksha on April 30

BENGALURU: Kanchi Kamakoti Peetadhipati Jagadguru Shri Shankara Vijayendra Saraswathi Shankaracharya Swami will bless Sanyasa Deeksha to Sri Duddu Satya Venkata Surya Subramanya Ganesha Sharma Dravid at Kanchipuram in Tamil Nadu, during Akshaya Tritiya falling on Wednesday, a release from the Kanchi Kamakoti Peetam said on Tuesday.

The event coincides with the 2534th Jayanti Mahotsavam (May 2) of Jagadguru Adi Shankaracharya who established Sri Kanchi Kamakoti Peetam at Kanchipuram in 482 BC, the release added.

Rig Veda scholar

Sri Ganesh Sharma Dravid, a Rig Veda scholar (Salakshana Ghanapati) from Annavaram Ksehtra, Andhra Pradesh, served at Sri Gnana Saraswathi Devasthanam in Basaram, Nizamabad, Telangana. He has had the blessings and grace of Shri Shankaracharya Swami of Shri Kanchi Kamakoti Peetam, right from the time of his initiation into vedic studies in 2006.

Sri Ganesh Sharma Dravid, in addition to Rig Veda, has also completed Yajur Veda, Sama Veda, Shadangas, Dashopanishat, and has been pursuing Shastric studies, the release informed.