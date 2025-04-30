Tribal families in Karnataka allege inhuman treatment as officials seize basic items during eviction

MADIKERI: Tribal families who had occupied government land near Ammathi in South Kodagu as a form of protest were evicted by revenue department officials on Monday evening. The tribes alleged that during the eviction process, officials seized their basic belongings, including utensils and food items.
Thousands of tribal families across Kodagu have been living in estate line-houses for decades, lacking access to basic facilities. Despite repeated pleas for permanent housing, the identification of government land for their rehabilitation has been delayed.
As a form of protest against the prolonged inaction, tribal families occupied ‘paisari’ government land near Ammathi and constructed makeshift huts, refusing to leave until their demand for permanent shelter was fulfilled.
The eviction was led by the Virajpet Taluk Tahsildar, who dismantled the huts and asked the protesting tribes to vacate the land. However, the tribes continued their protest even after their shelters were destroyed.
“Hundreds of tribal families in the limits of Ammathi and Karmadu Gram Panchayats are living in a pitiable condition. They have been fighting for a permanent site for many years. But their demands have not been met by the authorities. The concerned officials are ignoring the plights of the tribal families and they have failed to extend basic facilities to the tribes who have been native residents of the land,” said Monnappa, a member of the Bahujana Karmika Sangha.
He further alleged, “Although there are hundreds of acres of government land in the area, the authorities are not ready to give some space to build a house to the tribes. It is not the right move for the government and the authorities to give government land to the rich. The tribal and Dalit families who were born and raised here are still living in pitiable conditions.”
The tribes expressed their anger against Virajpet Taluk Tahsildar Anant Shankar, who they claimed razed their temporary shelters and took away essential items during the eviction. They described the act as inhuman and a violation of their dignity.