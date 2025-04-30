Tribal families in Karnataka allege inhuman treatment as officials seize basic items during eviction

MADIKERI: Tribal families who had occupied government land near Ammathi in South Kodagu as a form of protest were evicted by revenue department officials on Monday evening. The tribes alleged that during the eviction process, officials seized their basic belongings, including utensils and food items.

Thousands of tribal families across Kodagu have been living in estate line-houses for decades, lacking access to basic facilities. Despite repeated pleas for permanent housing, the identification of government land for their rehabilitation has been delayed.

As a form of protest against the prolonged inaction, tribal families occupied ‘paisari’ government land near Ammathi and constructed makeshift huts, refusing to leave until their demand for permanent shelter was fulfilled.

The eviction was led by the Virajpet Taluk Tahsildar, who dismantled the huts and asked the protesting tribes to vacate the land. However, the tribes continued their protest even after their shelters were destroyed.