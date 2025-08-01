CM Siddaramaiah reins in party MLAs, asks them to exercise restraint

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah seems to have reined in Congress MLAs regardless of their loyalty to him or Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar during his meeting with them.

The feedback from AICC general secretary in-charge of Karnataka Randeep Singh Surjewala, who met over 100 MLAs, came in handy for Siddaramaiah to help resolve their problems.

On Thursday, he met most MLAs and district in-charge ministers. He is likely to resume the exercise after August 6, when he will meet legislators from Bengaluru, Dakshina Kannada and other districts.

During the meeting, Siddaramaiah sought an explanation from Mudigere MLA Nayana Motamma for reportedly participating in a meeting to make preparations for Ganesh festival by sporting a saffron shawl and sharing the dais with Hindu activist Pramod Mutalik. He advised her not to involve in activities that would embarrass the party, sources said.

“I gave my explanation on the circumstances that made me attend the meeting. The CM advised me to act according to Congress’s secular ideology and not to repeat such mistakes,” she told TNIE.

The CM promised funds for relief works in rain-hit areas, including Chikkamagaluru district, when MLAs, including Rajegowda, Tammanna, raised the matter.

Promising adequate funds, besides Rs 50 crore under the CM’s infrastructure development programme, Siddaramaiah ensured the disgruntled MLAs, who had lodged complaints with Surjewala against some ministers, to exercise restraint and not to go public.

He advised Channagiri MLA Basavaraj Shivaganga not to issue harsh statements and work in tandem with Davanagere district in-charge minister SS Mallikarjun, the sources said.

Siddaramaiah promised to provide grants to the MLA from the minor irrigation department for development works in his constituency. Sharing a light moment, the CM advised him against campaigning for DK Shivakumar as next CM, the sources added.

The CM met MLAs and ministers from Chitradurga, Shivamogga, Haveri, Gadag, Bagalkote and Vijayapura districts.

Siddaramaiah asked the MLAs to ensure that the five guarantees of the government reached the beneficiaries. Their efforts will help the party in the next elections, he told them.