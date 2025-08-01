Drunk man kills mom, beats up dad in Karnataka's Chikkamagaluru

CHIKKAMAGALURU: A man reportedly murdered his mother and thrashed his father, in Hakkimakki village of Arenuru in Aldur hobli of Chikkamagaluru district.

The accused, Pavan (26), demanded money from his mother Bhavani for alcohol. When she refused, the accused, under the influence of alcohol, hacked his mother with an axe after a quarrel, and burnt her body. His mother’s body was completely blackened, except for the legs and hands.

He also thrashed his father, Some Gowda, with a leather belt, injuring him seriously on his back.

It is said that Pavan was working in a bar in Bengaluru and returned to the village only two months ago. All day long he worked in fields belonging to others for wages and after sunset , pestered his parents for money to drink. “The quarrel was a daily affair,” according to neighbours.

On Wednesday, Pavan did not heed advice from his neighbours. In a fit of rage, he killed his mother and burnt her body. Aldur police arrested the accused and are investigating.