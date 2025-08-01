Jain Community protests transfer of temple elephant to Ambani-run sanctuary in Gujarat

HUBBALLI: The Jain community in Maharashtra and Karnataka has expressed strong opposition to the relocation of a temple elephant named Madhuri, also known as Mahadevi, from the Nandani Mutt in Kolhapur to the Vantara animal rescue centre in Gujarat, operated by Anant Ambani.

Although the elephant's transfer was carried out following a court order prompted by a petition from PETA (India), many Jains have condemned the move, demanding that the elephant be returned to the mutt or relocated to a government facility, rather than being placed in what they see as a private enterprise.

Protests are being planned in Hubballi and Belagavi in Karnataka, with prominent Jain saints from across India vowing to escalate the matter. The community intends to petition Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Justice of India B R Gavai, urging them to reconsider the decision.

Public outrage intensified after videos of the Nandani Mutt seer weeping during the elephant’s departure went viral earlier this week. In response, several members of the Jain community have begun boycotting products and services offered by the Ambani-led Jio brand.

PETA India had submitted an application to the Bombay High Court citing the elephant’s poor welfare and history of aggression. The 35-year-old female elephant, described as having exhibited dangerous behaviour in recent years, including allegedly causing the death of a Jain swamiji, was subsequently ordered to be relocated to the newly established Vantara facility in Gujarat.