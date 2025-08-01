Karnataka HC questions sessions court’s John Doe order in Dharmasthala mass burial case

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Friday quashed the ex-parte ad-interim injunction order passed by a sessions court in the city, which had restrained a Dakshina Kannada-based digital media house from allegedly reporting defamatory news linking the family members of Harshendra Kumar D and the temple administration to the alleged burying of multiple human remains for nearly two decades in Dharmasthala.

However, the court remitted the matter to the sessions court with a direction to consider the interlocutory applications afresh, bearing in mind the observations made in the course of the order.

Justice M Nagaprasanna pronounced the order while partly allowing the petition filed by Kudla Rampage, which challenged the legality of the injunction order dated 18 July, passed by the 10th Additional City Civil and Sessions Court in Bengaluru.

Making clear that it has not expressed any opinion on the merits of the civil suit pending before the sessions court, or on the criminal proceedings or the veracity of the allegations and counter-allegations, the High Court said that all the contentions, except the one considered in this petition, shall remain open. It also directed the petitioner and other parties to extend their full cooperation to the sessions court in passing the necessary orders.