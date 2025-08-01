Karnataka labour department seeks report on planned layoffs from TCS

BENGALURU: The state government has sought details from Tata Consultancy Service (TCS), one of India’s biggest IT service providers, that is planning to lay off over 12,000 staff worldwide. Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Labour Minister Santosh Lad said they have learnt about TCS planning to remove its employees. “As per law, any company which is planning to remove its employees from work has to inform the labour department. But there is no intimation from them to us. Therefore, we have sought the details,’’ he said.

On July 27, TCS announced they would release 2 per cent of its global workforce which comes over 12,000 employees. Following this, Karnataka State IT/ITeS Employees Union had written to the state labour department pointing out that according to the Industrial Disputes Act, companies employing more than 100 workers are required to obtain prior approval from the government before carrying out any layoffs or retrenchments. “Such retrenchments are permitted only for specific reasons and under conditions clearly defined in the Act,” it stated, adding that TCS violated this act.

On the state government’s proposal to increase minimum working hours to 10, Lad said they had discussed it with various labour organisations. “Our officials will discuss with the companies and if they agree, this rule will be approved,” he said, adding that the issue will be discussed in the Cabinet.