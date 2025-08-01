No evidence to back Minister Rajanna’s honey-trap allegations

BENGALURU: The CID that probed Cooperation Minister KN Rajanna’s allegations of attempts to honey-trap him is said to have found no substantial evidence to back the claims.

Sources stated that the CID has submitted a report to the state government, stating that no substantial evidence was found to support the minister’s claims about honey-trap attempts.

Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara told the media in Bengaluru that he is yet to look at the report. A lot of buzz was created in the media over Rajanna’s remarks in the Assembly and now the CID has responded to it, the home minister said, addressing a question. “I haven’t looked at the report. There is nothing to hide and I will share the details with you (media),” he added.

Responding to a question if the minister was making false allegations, Parameshwara said he was not aware of it and they have to look at the report.

Earlier in the day, responding to a question on the CID report in honey-trap allegations made by Rajanna, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said, “What has this got to do with me? I don’t know about the complainant or the investigation. I am hearing about it from the media.”

Rajanna’s remarks in the Assembly that he was a target of a honey-trap attempts had created a furore. The government had handed over the probe to the CID.

Leader of Opposition in the Assembly R Ashoka said if the allegations are true and he has evidence to back his claims, Rajanna must urge the CM and home minister to refer the probe to the CBI, but if he had made false allegations in the Assembly, he must apologise to the people of the state.

Ashoka said it is not known under whose pressure the police are working. “The government is covering up irregularities, and if ministers do not get justice, what about poor people,” the BJP leader asked.