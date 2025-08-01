Q-city near Bengaluru to power Karnataka’s quantum leap

BENGALURU: The Karnataka government on Thursday launched the Karnataka Quantum Mission (KQM), pledging an investment of Rs 1,000 crore to accelerate research, infrastructure, talent development and startup growth in the quantum technology sector.

A major highlight of the initiative is the proposed Quantum City (Q-City) — an integrated quantum technology hub to be established near Bengaluru. Q-City will host research centres, manufacturing units and advanced data infrastructure. The announcement was made during the inaugural session of Quantum India Bengaluru 2025, a two-day international summit on quantum science and technology, organised by the Karnataka Department of Science and Technology in collaboration with the Indian Institute of Science’s (IISc) Quantum Technology Initiative.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who inaugurated the event, said the event’s theme — Building a Quantum Ecosystem - Qubits to Society — reflects the government’s goal of translating complex quantum research into solutions that can benefit key sectors.

He said the government’s Quantum Vision 2035 aims to build a $20 billion quantum economy. For this, a Quantum Technology Task Force will be set up to frame policy, and supported by a series of initiatives, including dedicated quantum parks, manufacturing zones and the Q-City innovation hub. Q-City, the CM said, will play the same role in quantum tech that Bengaluru once did for IT.

Science and Technology Minister NS Boseraju announced that with plans to create over two lakh direct jobs, Karnataka is targeting 20% of the global market share in the quantum sector. A Karnataka Quantum Roadmap was also released during the event.