Dharmasthala mass burial case: SIT officer accused of threatening complainant; probe team denies claim

MANGALURU: An advocate representing the complainant in the Dharmasthala mass burial case has reportedly written to senior officials of the Special Investigation Team (SIT), accusing Manjunath Gowda, a police officer on the SIT, of allegedly "threatening and pressuring the complainant to withdraw his complaint."

However, sources within the SIT have denied the allegations. "Nothing like this has happened. These are nothing but baseless allegations. However, we will look into it," an SIT officer told TNIE on condition of anonymity.

Advocate Ananya Gowda, narrating the incident through her complaint, alleged that the incident occurred on the night of Friday, August 1, at the SIT office in Belthangady. She alleged that the said officer had recorded the statement on his mobile phone. Some sections of the media have reported that the advocate has demanded the removal of the police officer from the SIT.

The Advocate in the complaint said that the complainant has alleged that 'he was pressured to retract his complaint lodged at Dharmasthala police station and the officer falsely stated the complainant's willingness to withdraw the original complaint'.