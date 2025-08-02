Dr Rajkumar’s sister Nagamma passes away at 92 in Gajanur

MYSURU: Nagamma (92), sister of the Kannada Matinee idol Rajkumar, passed away around 11 AM at her house in Gajanur in Talwadi taluk of Erode district. She is the lone senior member of the Rajkumar family and has been battling age-related ailments for a while.

Family members had not shared news of the sudden demise of Punith Rajkumar, and she was denied access to television and newspapers, fearing that the news would impact her health. She had also appealed on television, asking her favourite Appu ( Punith) to visit, which went viral on social media platforms. She had also recalled that Punith, as a child artist, was surrounded by foreigners during a shooting of Bhoomige Banda Bhagavantha movie. Calling him “god”, she said that the shooting was cancelled for the day.

Actor Shiva Rajkumar who had undergone surgery in US, had arrived with his wife and children to seek Nagamma’s blessings. The funeral of Nagamma, survived by four sons and two daughters, family members and relatives, will be held on Saturday in their farmhouse in Doddagajnur.