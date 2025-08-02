HAL inks MoU with Salur Mutt to build hostel in remote tribal area of Male Mahadeshwara Hills

MYSURU: Hindustan Aeronautics Limited has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Salur Mutt to build a hostel for schoolchildren in the remote tribal area of Male Mahadeshwara Hills (MM Hills) at the cost of Rs 4.77 crore.

HAL, under its corporate social responsibility, committed to build the hostel, and made the announcement during the ‘Punya Sanskaranotsava’, a ceremony commemorating the birth anniversary of Sri Guruswamy, who worked tirelessly in the field of education.

Since the 18 villages are atop the hill and lack basic infrastructure such as electricity and roads, the children walk long distances through forested, hilly terrain.

These difficulties have resulted in increase in dropouts. Salur Mutt Seer Sri Shantha Mallikarjuna Swamiji said the MoU was formally signed between HAL authorities and the mutt, marking a turning point in rural education development. The project will be completed in three years, and ease the burden for over 1,000 students.