KPCC president’s post decision left to high command: Minister Satish Jarkiholi

BENGALURU: While his name is doing the rounds for Congress state president, Yamkanmaradi MLA and PWD Minister Satish Jarkiholi spoke exclusively to TNIE and addressed speculation about his potential appointment.

“It is left to the party high command to decide, but we need to remember that it is very important for the party that all sections have to be taken along,” he said. “I believe in Basavanna, Ambedkar and Kuvempu’s concept of equality and have practised it in my political life.’’

Responding to criticism that the Congress was failing to attract youngsters in the below-18 age group nationally, as compared to rival BJP, Satish Jarkiholi said the party has proved it wrong in the Shiggaon bypoll where the Congress candidate defeated a former BJP chief minister’s son. In Chikkodi constituency too, the Congress managed to attract the younger segment in large numbers, rivalling the BJP in the parliamentary seat. “The Shiggaon model of inclusiveness can be used across the state to attract the youth in larger numbers, if the high command gives me an opportunity,” he said.

Asked about the 2028 assembly polls in which the Congress is expected to be pitted against the collective might of the NDA (BJP+JDS) and some have voiced criticism about the party’s performance in such a scenario, he expressed confidence that it would do well. “We now have about 140 seats, and need just 120 to form the government, we will do well in 2028 and retain our seats,’’ Jarkiholi said.

On what he would do for the party’s success in North Karnataka if he becomes KPCC president, he said he would be the first president from that region in about 15 years after Dr G Parameshwara, Dinesh Gundu Rao and DK Shivakumar. He said the party has done well in North Karnataka this time, and they will have to ensure that the numbers are retained in 2028 too.

Asked about how to increase the party’s dominant Lingayat community vote share, considering this has been spoken about at several party fora, he said that just announcing Basavanna as the cultural icon of the state might not be enough. “We received sizeable Lingayat votes this time as Lingayats are voting Congress in greater numbers than before,” Jarkiholi said.

With the party’s national Ahinda push after the National Backward Classes meeting in New Delhi, where they are looking at a possible Mandal 2.0, he said, “Congress has always enjoyed the support of Ahinda, there may have been some communication issues in expressing it.’’ During Mandal 1.0, the Congress had come out a big loser.

About his reputation as a rational leader, and asked if he would push rationalism into the party space if he became president and also criticism that rationalism may not have many takers in the public space, he said, “We will stick to the party’s priorities in the party space and rationalism in personal space.’’