Minister Parameshwara to meet Dalit MLAs to chalk out strategy to handle fallout of SC Survey

BENGALURU: Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara has called a meeting of the Dalit legislators at his residence here on August 2 over high tea to discuss various issues, including the Scheduled Caste communities’ survey which was carried out by the Justice HN Nagmohandas Commission to provide the internal reservation.

The Commission is likely to submit its report to the government on August 4, according to sources, which may escalate tension among various SC communities. The report is likely to consist of recommendation of the classification of the quota among the 101 castes under SC category proportional to their population.

“The survey is complete and I have sought the time of the chief minister to submit my report to the government,” Nagmohan Das told TNIE. RDPR minister Priyank Kharge confirmed that Parameshwara has called a meeting to discuss the survey.

The meeting is likely to discuss probable repercussions of the report as it would trigger controversies over the population of the communities and per centage of quota allotted to them in the report.