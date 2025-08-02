NIA searches 18 locations in Karnataka in Suhas Shetty murder case

NIA, which took over the case from the local police in June, searched the residences of the 12 arrested individuals and various suspects in the case on Saturday. The searches, carried out in the districts of Mangaluru, Chikmagalur, and Hassan, led to the seizure of various digital devices, including 11 mobile phones, 13 SIM cards, and 8 memory cards, along with other incriminating documents. Investigation into the conspiracy behind the killing is continuing.



SDPI condemns NIA searches

Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) alleged that in the name of probing the Suhas Shetty murder case, SDPI leaders were targeted and their houses were raided. "This is nothing but hate politics and an attempt to divert attention from the ongoing Dharmasthala mass burial case," SDPI said in a press release.