Pesticide mixed in government school water tank in Karnataka's Hosanagara

SHIVAMOGGA: In a shocking incident in Hoovinakone village of Hosanagara taluk, miscreants allegedly mixed pesticide into the drinking water tank of a government primary school. The incident came to light on Thursday morning after kitchen staff detected a foul smell and alerted the headmaster.

Shivamogga Deputy Director of Public Instruction (DDPI) Manjunath S R told The New Indian Express that the school has two water tanks, one connected to the kitchen and another outside for washing hands.

“The pesticide was found in the tank connected to the kitchen. However, since there was no electricity and the tank was empty, the kitchen staff fetched water from the outdoor tank, boiled it to prepare milk, and served it to students. The school has 18 students and on the day of the incident one student was absent,” he said.

Later, while preparing the midday meal, the staff drew water from the kitchen tank and noticed it was milky in appearance and emitted a strong odour. Alarmed, they informed the headmaster, who reported the matter to the block education officer (BEO). Officials conducted a spot inspection, and police registered an FIR.

Manjunath added that as the milk had been prepared using water from the uncontaminated tank the students were taken to Hosanagara taluk hospital for a precautionary check-up. “None of the children was affected,” he said. The DDPI also said that the type of pesticide was not identified and a water sample has been sent to the lab for confirmation.