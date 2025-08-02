Southern states account for over 27 per cent toll activity

MANGALURU: Tamil Nadu has emerged as the frontrunner in FASTag transactions across India over the last three-and-a-half years, according to data presented in the Lok Sabha. With over 1.26 billion transactions between 2022 and June 2025, Tamil Nadu has maintained the top position in FASTag usage every year, outpacing other high-traffic states like Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra.

The digital toll collection system, FASTag, has seen rapid adoption since its nationwide enforcement in February 2021. The system now accounts for over 98% of toll collection at National Highway fee plazas, as per the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways.

Following Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and Karnataka reported 1.19 billion and 1.12 billion transactions respectively in the same period. Rajasthan and Maharashtra also showed high volumes with over 1 billion and 919 million transactions each.

While Tamil Nadu has maintained the highest figures annually, Uttar Pradesh and Karnataka have demonstrated faster growth. Karnataka, for instance, saw a 28.7% increase in transactions from 2022 to 2024, while UP recorded a growth of 30.9%. In contrast, Tamil Nadu grew by around 16.8% over the two years.

Southern India - comprising Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Kerala -- has contributed significantly to the overall FASTag activity. These five states collectively recorded over 3.71 billion transactions between 2022 and mid-2025, accounting for approximately 27.1% of the national total of 13.69 billion.

The government also addressed concerns regarding false deductions and system errors in the FASTag ecosystem. A report from the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) stated that only 0.03% of FASTag transactions in 2024, about 12.55 lakh out of 410 crore, resulted in chargebacks.